Home Studio(s) #9 : Pritchard & Lo

L'anglais Bill Pritchard et le français Frédéric Lo s'unissent et nous offrent un bijou rock mélancolique confinés depuis chez eux.
Frédéric Lo : guitare et choeurs • confiné à Paris 10e
Bill Pritchard : chant • confiné à Newcastle-under-Lyme
Laurent Bardainne : saxophone • confiné à Paris 19e
Réalisation : Thierry Villeneuve
Images Projections Paris : Thierry Villeneuve & Sara Iskander
Étalonnage : Fred Ricci
Avec la participation de FIP • Directrice : Bérénice Ravache
Production Déléguée : Sombrero & Co - Patrick Villeneuve
© Sombrero&Co - Mai 2020