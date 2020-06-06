Menu
Home Studio(s) #9 : Pritchard & Lo

Publié lepar Melike Balci
Une collection de concerts à distance enregistrés par les artistes et leurs amis musiciens depuis chez eux.

L'anglais Bill Pritchard et le français Frédéric Lo s'unissent et nous offrent un bijou rock mélancolique confinés depuis chez eux. 

Frédéric Lo : guitare et choeurs • confiné à Paris 10e
Bill Pritchard : chant • confiné à Newcastle-under-Lyme
Laurent Bardainne : saxophone • confiné à Paris 19e

Réalisation : Thierry Villeneuve  
Images Projections Paris : Thierry Villeneuve & Sara Iskander
Étalonnage : Fred Ricci 

Avec la participation de FIP • Directrice : Bérénice Ravache
Production Déléguée : Sombrero & Co - Patrick Villeneuve  

© Sombrero&Co - Mai 2020

