Dans le casque de... nos auditeurs #2

Publié le 15 avril 2020 à 14:16 par FIP.fr

Parce que vos pépites valent bien les nôtres, c'est vous chers auditeurs qui avez été les programmateurs de cette nouvelle playlist.

Amis auditeurs, nous vous avons sondés pour connaître vos morceaux de cœur en ces temps particuliers . En est née cette nouvelle playlist d’une vingtaine de titres, qui vous est naturellement dédiée .

Tracklist de votre playlist :

Macy GRAY - sweet baby

CRAIG ARMSTRONG - let's go out tonight

TAMI NEILSON - Any Fool With A Heart

DIRE STRAITS - why worry

Altın Gün - Süpürgesi Yoncadan

Ben L'Oncle Soul - Addicted

Otis REDDING - my girl

Celia CRUZ - Quimbara

Thelonious MONK ( Monk In Tokyo ) - Straight No Chaser

THE CAT EMPIRE - two shoes

MANU DIBANGO - soir au village

Lauryn HILL - to zion

Gael FAYE - tôt le matin

José JAMES - turn me up

The Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey

STEREOPHONICS - fly like an eagle

SON LITTLE - 3rd eye weeping

THE BEATLES - Eleanor Rigby

St . VINCENT - New York

PINK FLOYD - echoes

CALVIN RUSSEL - crossroads

Avishai Cohen Big Vicious - teardrop

Claude NOUGARO - le cinéma

Ryuichi Sakamoto - amore

MODERAT - eating hooks

à écouter Dans le casque des... auditeurs de FIP