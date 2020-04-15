Dans le casque de... nos auditeurs #2

Amis auditeurs, nous vous avons sondés pour connaître vos morceaux de cœur en ces temps particuliers. En est née cette nouvelle playlist d’une vingtaine de titres, qui vous est naturellement dédiée.
Tracklist de votre playlist :
Macy GRAY- sweet baby
CRAIG ARMSTRONG - let's go out tonight
TAMI NEILSON - Any Fool With A Heart
DIRE STRAITS - why worry
Altın Gün - Süpürgesi Yoncadan
Ben L'Oncle Soul - Addicted
Otis REDDING - my girl
Celia CRUZ - Quimbara
Thelonious MONK (Monk In Tokyo) - Straight No Chaser
THE CAT EMPIRE - two shoes
MANU DIBANGO - soir au village
Lauryn HILL - to zion
Gael FAYE - tôt le matin
José JAMES - turn me up
The Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey
STEREOPHONICS - fly like an eagle
SON LITTLE - 3rd eye weeping
THE BEATLES - Eleanor Rigby
St. VINCENT - New York
PINK FLOYD - echoes
CALVIN RUSSEL- crossroads
Avishai Cohen Big Vicious - teardrop
Claude NOUGARO - le cinéma
Ryuichi Sakamoto - amore
MODERAT - eating hooks