Dans le casque des... auditeurs de FIP

Amis auditeurs, nous vous avons sondés pour connaître vos morceaux de cœur en ces temps particuliers. En est née cette playlist d’une vingtaine de titres, qui vous est naturellement dédiée.
Tracklist de votre playlist :
1 John Coltrane - Acknowledgement
2 Donald Byrd - Where are we going?
3 Joni Mitchell - A case of you
4 Aziz Sahmaoui - Soudani ya yemma
5 David Bowie - Wild is the wind
6 Jacques Higelin - J’suis qu’un grain de poussière
7 Duke Ellington - Caravan
8 Zoufris Maracas - sa majesté la mer
9 Tom Waits - Table Top Joe
10 Massive attack - Protection
11 Laurent Bardaine Tigre d'eau douce - Marvin
12 Lou Reed - There is no Time
13 Lee Hazelwood - Summer Wine
14 Delgres - Mr President
15 Depeche Mode - Higher Love
16 Melissa Laveaux - Postman
17 Andy Shauf - Clove Cigarette
18 George Gershwin - Prelude No. 2
19 Macy Gray - Redemption Song
20 The Roots - How I Got Over
21 Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas Sun
22 Marvin Gaye - what's Goin On
23 THomas DE POURQUERY - Love in Outerspace
24 Aphex Twin - Windowlicker