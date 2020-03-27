Dans le casque des... auditeurs de FIP

Publié le 27 mars 2020 à 13:07 par FIP.fr

Cette fois-ci c'est vous chers auditeurs qui avez été les programmateurs de cette playlist de 24 titres.

Amis auditeurs, nous vous avons sondés pour connaître vos morceaux de cœur en ces temps particuliers . En est née cette playlist d’une vingtaine de titres, qui vous est naturellement dédiée .

Tracklist de votre playlist :

1 John Coltrane - Acknowledgement

2 Donald Byrd - Where are we going?

3 Joni Mitchell - A case of you

4 Aziz Sahmaoui - Soudani ya yemma

5 David Bowie - Wild is the wind

6 Jacques Higelin - J’suis qu’un grain de poussière

7 Duke Ellington - Caravan

8 Zoufris Maracas - sa majesté la mer

9 Tom Waits - Table Top Joe

10 Massive attack - Protection

11 Laurent Bardaine Tigre d'eau douce - Marvin

12 Lou Reed - There is no Time

13 Lee Hazelwood - Summer Wine

14 Delgres - Mr President

15 Depeche Mode - Higher Love

16 Melissa Laveaux - Postman

17 Andy Shauf - Clove Cigarette

18 George Gershwin - Prelude No . 2

19 Macy Gray - Redemption Song

20 The Roots - How I Got Over

21 Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas Sun

22 Marvin Gaye - what's Goin On

23 THomas DE POURQUERY - Love in Outerspace

24 Aphex Twin - Windowlicker

